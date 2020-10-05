Insider Selling: Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) CEO Sells $154,860.00 in Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $154,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of GNTX stock opened at $26.01 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.13.
Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $229.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Gentex’s revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Gentex by 1,265.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gentex during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 38.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 88.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GNTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.
About Gentex
Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.
Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.