Insider Selling: Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) CEO Sells $154,860.00 in Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $154,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $26.01 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $229.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Gentex’s revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Gentex by 1,265.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gentex during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 38.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 88.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

