Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Director Kelly Wright sold 4,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $388,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kelly Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Kelly Wright sold 4,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $367,440.00.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Kelly Wright sold 4,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $301,600.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Kelly Wright sold 4,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $327,120.00.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.91. 3,841,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,006,211. The company has a current ratio of 13.72, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $117.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.65 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Fastly in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BofA Securities cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 375,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 121,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 544.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 57,370 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 300.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Fastly by 205.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 36,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Fastly by 62.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 48,481 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

