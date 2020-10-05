Insider Selling: FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) EVP Sells 5,760 Shares of Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) EVP Robert J. Robie sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $1,903,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FDS stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $323.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,780. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $363.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.21% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.08.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

