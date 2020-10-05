Insider Selling: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Sells $1,036,738.62 in Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) EVP James M. Kohosek sold 47,798 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $1,036,738.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE AQUA opened at $21.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 2.06. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $25.23.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

