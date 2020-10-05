Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Sells $264,140.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.07, for a total transaction of $264,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,483.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joel Linzner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $278,080.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.04, for a total value of $284,080.00.

NASDAQ EA opened at $129.07 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $147.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.92 and its 200 day moving average is $124.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,225,111,000 after buying an additional 10,289,874 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 24.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,678,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,364 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Electronic Arts by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,076 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $363,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,404,299,000 after purchasing an additional 750,716 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6,589.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 761,807 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after buying an additional 750,419 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.52.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

