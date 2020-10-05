Insider Selling: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells $1,496,100.00 in Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Michael James Callahan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total value of $1,496,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael James Callahan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 24th, Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $889,900.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $824,100.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $836,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Michael James Callahan sold 145,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $12,961,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $103.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.49. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion and a PE ratio of -5,174.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $108.20.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.41 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Datadog by 74.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 2.5% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 209.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

