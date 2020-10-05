Insider Selling: Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Director Sells $733,800.00 in Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Director John E. York sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $733,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,996.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CHGG opened at $72.57 on Monday. Chegg Inc has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $89.82. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,249.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.98.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Chegg had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHGG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $67.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $44.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 55.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

