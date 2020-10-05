Insider Selling: BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Insider Sells $546,505.00 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) insider Cameron Turtle sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $546,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,912.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cameron Turtle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

On Friday, September 18th, Cameron Turtle sold 2,500 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $105,025.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Cameron Turtle sold 2,500 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $92,650.00.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $39.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 9.30. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.35. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $48.36.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.27). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 144.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,786,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,387 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 17.4% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,550,000 after purchasing an additional 437,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 112.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 905,473 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 989,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,689,000 after purchasing an additional 30,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 55.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,757,000 after purchasing an additional 330,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.