Insider Selling: BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) CRO Sells 24,269 Shares of Stock

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) CRO Steven M. Capelli sold 24,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $107,268.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven M. Capelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 25th, Steven M. Capelli sold 141,499 shares of BlackBerry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $662,215.32.

NYSE BB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,099,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.51. BlackBerry Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 72.19%. The company had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BB. TD Securities lifted their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BlackBerry by 437.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 18,661 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 69,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in BlackBerry by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 208,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 66,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

