Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Sells $27,971.51 in Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $27,971.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,496.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BLFS opened at $28.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $29.63. The stock has a market cap of $915.20 million, a P/E ratio of -89.38, a P/E/G ratio of 98.07 and a beta of 1.44.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. Analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

