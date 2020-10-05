Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Sells $50,990.03 in Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De sold 1,781 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $50,990.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,668.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $28.60 on Monday. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $29.63. The stock has a market cap of $915.20 million, a PE ratio of -89.38, a P/E/G ratio of 98.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average of $17.00.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Benchmark cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $25.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.