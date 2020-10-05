Insider Selling: Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Insider Sells 1,066 Shares of Stock

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) insider Eric N. Boni sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $74,651.98.

NYSE:ASH traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.44. 267,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -41.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average of $66.25.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.61 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Ashland Global by 48,939.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 642,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,425,000 after buying an additional 641,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,639,000 after buying an additional 555,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 601.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,149,000 after buying an additional 482,023 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in Ashland Global by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,824,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,403,000 after buying an additional 466,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,965,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,222,000 after buying an additional 267,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.64.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

