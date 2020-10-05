Insider Selling: Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Insider Sells 1,066 Shares of Stock

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) insider Eric N. Boni sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $74,651.98.
NYSE:ASH traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.44. 267,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -41.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average of $66.25.
Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.61 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Ashland Global by 48,939.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 642,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,425,000 after buying an additional 641,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,639,000 after buying an additional 555,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 601.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,149,000 after buying an additional 482,023 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in Ashland Global by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,824,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,403,000 after buying an additional 466,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,965,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,222,000 after buying an additional 267,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.64.
Ashland Global Company Profile
Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.
