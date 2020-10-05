Insider Selling: Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells $8,116,000.00 in Stock

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) insider David B. Kaplan sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $8,116,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ares Management stock opened at $41.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ares Management Corp has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $42.40.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $326.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.49 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.81%.

ARES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Ares Management by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 264,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 112.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 109.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Ares Management in the second quarter valued at about $8,834,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Ares Management in the second quarter valued at about $846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

