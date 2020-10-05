Insider Selling: Archer Exploration Limited (ASX:AXE) Insider Sells A$53,000.00 in Stock

Archer Exploration Limited (ASX:AXE) insider Paul Rix sold 100,000 shares of Archer Exploration stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.53 ($0.38), for a total transaction of A$53,000.00 ($37,857.14).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.27.

About Archer Exploration

Archer Exploration Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of mineral deposits in Australia. The company explores for graphite, cobalt, manganese, copper, magnesite, barite, and gold deposits. It is also involved in the sale of carbon material products through online.

