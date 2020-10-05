Insider Selling: Archer Exploration Limited (ASX:AXE) Insider Sells A$53,000.00 in Stock

Archer Exploration Limited (ASX:AXE) insider Paul Rix sold 100,000 shares of Archer Exploration stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.53 ($0.38), for a total transaction of A$53,000.00 ($37,857.14).
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.27.
About Archer Exploration
