Insider Selling: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) COO Sells 257,343 Shares of Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $3.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.50. 105,721,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,365,609. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,019.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Apple by 237.9% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Apple from $102.32 to $112.92 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.50 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

