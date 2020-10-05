Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells $328,867.47 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Sharon Benzeno sold 6,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $328,867.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,476.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sharon Benzeno also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $18,977.67.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Sharon Benzeno sold 6,771 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $279,642.30.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Sharon Benzeno sold 416 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total value of $17,293.12.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Sharon Benzeno sold 7,187 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $287,480.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $16,680.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $48.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $37.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.11 and a beta of 0.23. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $50.70.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 107.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,522,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,284,000 after buying an additional 922,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 240,540 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 304.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,584,000 after purchasing an additional 666,308 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 332.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 181,567 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADPT shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

