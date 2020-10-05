Insider Buying: Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) EVP Purchases $99,856.59 in Stock

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) EVP David A. Oliver acquired 13,927 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $99,856.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,662 shares in the company, valued at $248,526.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE:EDI opened at $7.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $12.51.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th.
Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Company Profile
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
