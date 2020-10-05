Insider Buying: Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) EVP Purchases $99,856.59 in Stock

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) EVP David A. Oliver acquired 13,927 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $99,856.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,662 shares in the company, valued at $248,526.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:EDI opened at $7.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $12.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 3.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

