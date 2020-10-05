Insider Buying: Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) VP Acquires $63,842.25 in Stock

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) VP Thomas H. Atteberry acquired 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.01 per share, with a total value of $63,842.25. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,706.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SOR opened at $37.04 on Monday. Source Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Source Capital by 68.4% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Source Capital by 96.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Source Capital by 52.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Source Capital by 36.4% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

