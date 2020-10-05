Insider Buying: Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) VP Acquires $63,842.25 in Stock

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) VP Thomas H. Atteberry acquired 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.01 per share, with a total value of $63,842.25. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,706.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
SOR opened at $37.04 on Monday. Source Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.74.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%.
About Source Capital
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
