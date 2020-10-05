Insider Buying: Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Director Buys $51,977.10 in Stock

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Director Mark L. Lipson bought 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,977.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,949.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SOR opened at $37.04 on Monday. Source Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Source Capital by 52.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Source Capital in the second quarter worth $523,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Source Capital by 28.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 29,232 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Source Capital by 20.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Source Capital in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

