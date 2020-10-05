Insider Buying: Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) EVP Buys $44,520.00 in Stock

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) EVP Rachel Maureen Moore acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:OVV opened at $7.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. Research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

OVV has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 1,910.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,398,000 after buying an additional 23,621,796 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,137,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,885,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,849,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,476,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

