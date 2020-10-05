Insider Buying: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Director Buys C$1,111,770.00 in Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) Director Brian Lawson bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$44.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,111,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,013,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,062,528.46.

BAM.A opened at C$45.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.02. The stock has a market cap of $70.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.72. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a twelve month low of C$31.35 and a twelve month high of C$60.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.40.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

