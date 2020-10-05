Independent Research Analysts Give Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) a €6.70 Price Target

Independent Research set a €6.70 ($7.88) price objective on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Bank has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €6.41 ($7.54).

Shares of Deutsche Bank stock opened at €7.20 ($8.47) on Friday. Deutsche Bank has a 52-week low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a 52-week high of €18.49 ($21.75). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.32.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

