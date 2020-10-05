Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 50 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,694 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.3% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Visa by 136.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,344,816,000 after buying an additional 4,059,677 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,526,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,455,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $202.80. The stock had a trading volume of 401,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,250,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.31. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35. The firm has a market cap of $391.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

