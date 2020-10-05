Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 397 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,213 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,209 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,666 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 66.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,633 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 83.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.2% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $323,981.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 105,115 shares in the company, valued at $24,713,587.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total transaction of $530,220.00. Insiders have sold 72,328 shares of company stock worth $18,464,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. Barclays lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $254.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.32.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $3.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $248.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $275.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.68.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

