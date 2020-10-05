Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 385 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in International Paper were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 10.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 3.2% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 39.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.44. The company had a trading volume of 129,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,603. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.17. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average of $35.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. Argus cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.93.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

