Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 370 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.76. The company had a trading volume of 60,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,127. The stock has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $106.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $209,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,291.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $226,880.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,534 shares of company stock worth $19,458,608. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.31.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

