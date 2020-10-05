Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 1,322 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $19,065,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $341,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $276,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.54. 2,441,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,472,922. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $46.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.96.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

