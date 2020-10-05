Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 4,896 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,271 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 361,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GSK stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.69. The company had a trading volume of 243,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,419. The company has a market capitalization of $93.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.05. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.4914 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 61.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, AlphaValue raised GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.