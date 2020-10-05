Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 1,456 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000.

IWV traded up $3.58 on Monday, hitting $199.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,557. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.12. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $209.10.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

