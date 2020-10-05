Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,247,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,816,000 after acquiring an additional 136,294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 47.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,910,000 after buying an additional 1,272,990 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 213.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,734,000 after buying an additional 2,654,543 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,818,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,358,000 after buying an additional 35,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 771.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,449,000 after buying an additional 2,412,651 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.45.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $318,268.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,294,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $29,076,602.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,867.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX traded up $2.53 on Monday, hitting $81.96. 109,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average is $71.19. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

