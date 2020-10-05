Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet makes up 1.0% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBH. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.09.

NYSE ZBH traded up $3.80 on Monday, reaching $141.49. The stock had a trading volume of 20,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,987. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 860.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.78.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.