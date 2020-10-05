Independence Bank of Kentucky Grows Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Seeyond increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

Shares of GD stock traded up $2.24 on Monday, reaching $142.73. 41,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.67. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

