Independence Bank of Kentucky Decreases Stock Holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,395 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 272.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 432.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,333 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 100,975 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 100.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 49.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,185 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 279.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 3.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev stock traded up $1.29 on Monday, reaching $55.29. 41,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,796. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $108.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.63 and a beta of 1.36. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $93.96.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

