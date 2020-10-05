Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 5,050 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,438,685. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.58. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

