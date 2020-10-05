Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 2,917 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

VXUS traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $53.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,974. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.49. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%.

