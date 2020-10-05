IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells $44,053.15 in Stock

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $44,053.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

IMPINJ stock opened at $28.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $651.37 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.01. IMPINJ Inc has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $37.99.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.24. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IMPINJ Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in IMPINJ during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in IMPINJ by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in IMPINJ by 430.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in IMPINJ during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in IMPINJ during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

PI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IMPINJ from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IMPINJ from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

