Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IMBBY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Tobacco Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of IMBBY stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.75. Imperial Tobacco Group has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $26.93.

Imperial Tobacco Group Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

