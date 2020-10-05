Impax Environmental Markets plc (IEM.L) (LON:IEM) Hits New 52-Week High at $364.00

Shares of Impax Environmental Markets plc (IEM.L) (LON:IEM) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 364 ($4.76) and last traded at GBX 364 ($4.76), with a volume of 530294 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 359 ($4.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $884.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 348.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 314.46.

About Impax Environmental Markets plc (IEM.L) (LON:IEM)

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to enable investors to benefit from growth in the markets for cleaner or more efficient delivery of basic services of energy, water and waste. It makes investments quoted companies, which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly those of alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management, including sustainable food, agriculture and forestry).

