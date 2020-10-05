IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) and Travelzoo (OTCMKTS:TZOO) Head-To-Head Review

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IDW Media and Travelzoo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $62.60 million 0.49 -$26.43 million N/A N/A Travelzoo $111.41 million 0.65 $4.16 million $0.34 18.91

Travelzoo has higher revenue and earnings than IDW Media.

Profitability

This table compares IDW Media and Travelzoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -42.29% -158.24% -38.48% Travelzoo -16.47% -103.25% -10.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of IDW Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of Travelzoo shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.6% of Travelzoo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

IDW Media has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travelzoo has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for IDW Media and Travelzoo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Travelzoo 0 0 2 0 3.00

Travelzoo has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 74.96%. Given Travelzoo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Travelzoo is more favorable than IDW Media.

Summary

Travelzoo beats IDW Media on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides entertainment products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment, and CTM. The Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, digital content, and board and tabletop games; and trades in paperback products. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes television series content based on comics and graphic novels. The CTM segment develops and distributes print and digital-based advertising and information to small and medium-sized businesses in targeted tourist markets. It also offers brochure distribution, publishing, and digital distribution services, as well as the VisitorFun Card program. This segment owns and services approximately 19,000 display stations at travel, tourism, and entertainment venues, including hotels and other lodgings, corporate and community venues, transportation terminals and hubs, tourist attractions, and entertainment venues in approximately 32 states and provinces in the United States and Canada. In addition, it sells touchscreen advertising and information delivery systems, as well as services and maintains content on systems sold to third parties. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Newark, New Jersey.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service. The company also operates the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; and Local Deals and Getaway listings, which allow its members to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, such as spas, hotels, and restaurants. It serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. Travelzoo Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

