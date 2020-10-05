IAA (NYSE:IAA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IAA (NYSE:IAA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.90.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of IAA in a research note on Sunday, August 9th.

Shares of IAA traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.61. 28,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,207. IAA has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $54.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.01.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. IAA had a negative return on equity of 148.99% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IAA will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC raised its stake in IAA by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 10,585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,000 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its stake in IAA by 275.0% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,000 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IAA in the 2nd quarter worth $126,394,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,839,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IAA by 5,044.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,119,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,930 shares in the last quarter.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

