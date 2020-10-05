IAA (NYSE:IAA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

IAA (NYSE:IAA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.90.

IAA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of IAA in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get IAA alerts:

Shares of IAA stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.61. The stock had a trading volume of 28,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,207. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.01. IAA has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $54.29.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.52 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 148.99% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IAA by 25.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in IAA by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,241 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in IAA by 387.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in IAA by 20.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,217,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,519,000 after buying an additional 377,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 62.8% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 10,585,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,263,000 after buying an additional 4,085,000 shares in the last quarter.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.