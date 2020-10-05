I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BDTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.60.

Get I-Mab alerts:

NASDAQ BDTX opened at $30.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -1.81. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $46.25.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Analysts expect that I-Mab will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 6,217 shares of I-Mab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $205,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $49,262.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 5,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $181,455.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,381.

About I-Mab

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.