HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HyreCar Inc. operates as a platform as a service company. It offers a car-sharing platform which allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. HyreCar Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of HyreCar in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of HyreCar in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.45.

HYRE opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. HyreCar has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 268.89% and a negative net margin of 82.29%. Research analysts forecast that HyreCar will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in HyreCar in the second quarter worth $32,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in HyreCar in the second quarter worth $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 33.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

