Huw M. Nash Sells 5,700 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $196,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $196,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Huw M. Nash also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Huw M. Nash sold 913 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $20,460.33.

NASDAQ STOK traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,611. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.79. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 0.36.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 313.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

