Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) PT Lowered to $175.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.78.

Shares of HII opened at $144.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($2.86). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,736.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,882,000 after buying an additional 171,747 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,655.4% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 158,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after acquiring an additional 152,896 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,496.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 112,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after acquiring an additional 108,515 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,555,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $271,419,000 after acquiring an additional 106,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 337,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,965,000 after acquiring an additional 99,769 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

