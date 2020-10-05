Humana (NYSE:HUM) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $459.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Humana from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $435.73.

Shares of HUM opened at $408.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. Humana has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $431.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $407.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Humana will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 426.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Humana by 1,187.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Humana by 34.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Humana by 41.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

