HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Sells $304,029.20 in Stock

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.82, for a total value of $304,029.20.

HUBS traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $289.52. The stock had a trading volume of 473,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,576. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.36 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot Inc has a 1-year low of $90.83 and a 1-year high of $320.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.43 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 232.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 306.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in HubSpot by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on HubSpot from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jyske Bank boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $286.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HubSpot from $235.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.55.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

