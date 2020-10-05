Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hubbell from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of HUBB traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.27. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $85.62 and a 1-year high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hubbell will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

