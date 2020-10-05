Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HNP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HNP traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $15.41. 7,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,428. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

