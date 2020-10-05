Horan Capital Management Increases Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Horan Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac accounts for approximately 1.2% of Horan Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Horan Capital Management’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $8,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 983.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $393.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.86.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $436.73. 4,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.45. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $177.65 and a one year high of $452.74. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. The firm had revenue of $313.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.99, for a total transaction of $1,226,193.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,193.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $4,127,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,953,233.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,294 shares of company stock valued at $37,014,193 in the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.